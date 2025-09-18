Chicago crime: Woman, 21, stabbed on CTA train
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old woman was stabbed several times while riding a CTA Blue Line train early Thursday morning on Chicago's West Side.
CTA stabbing
What we know:
The woman was on the train around 12:30 a.m. when several people started arguing with her near the Cicero station, according to police.
The argument escalated and one of the suspects pulled out a sharp object and stabbed her several times before fleeing.
The victim got off the train at the Oak Park station and was taken by paramedics to Loyola Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.