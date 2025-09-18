Chicago crime: Woman, 21, stabbed on CTA train

The Brief A 21-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times during an argument on a CTA Blue Line train early Thursday near the Cicero station. She exited at Oak Park and was taken to Loyola Hospital in fair condition as detectives investigate.



A 21-year-old woman was stabbed several times while riding a CTA Blue Line train early Thursday morning on Chicago's West Side.

CTA stabbing

What we know:

The woman was on the train around 12:30 a.m. when several people started arguing with her near the Cicero station, according to police.

The argument escalated and one of the suspects pulled out a sharp object and stabbed her several times before fleeing.

The victim got off the train at the Oak Park station and was taken by paramedics to Loyola Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.