Chicago crime: Man fatally shot in South Side parking lot

A 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Friday night.

Police say the victim was in a parking lot near 87th and Halsted Streets around 9:18 p.m. when someone in a silver sedan started shooting.

Officers found the victim on the ground unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead moments later on scene.

No further information is available. Area Two Detectives are investigating.