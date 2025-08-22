Chicago crime: 3 killed, another wounded in Garfield Park shootings

The Brief Three people were killed and a fourth was injured in two separate shootings Thursday night in Garfield Park. Police said the victims were shot while standing outside in two different locations less than an hour apart. No arrests have been made as Area Four detectives investigate.



Three people were killed and another was wounded in separate shootings Thursday night in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The first shooting happened after 10 p.m. in the 300 block of South Maplewood Avenue, according to Chicago police. Two 38-year-old men were standing outside when someone approached them, pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Each man was shot in the side. One was taken to Stroger Hospital and the other to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they later died.

Less than an hour later, a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were shot in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue, police said. The pair were outside when someone on foot started shooting in their direction.

Both victims were shot several times throughout their bodies. They were both taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where the woman died and the man was listed in fair condition.

Police said no arrests have been made in either shooting. Area Four detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released the identities of the victims.

Chicago police have not given a description of the suspects.