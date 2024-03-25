Chicago crime: At least 4 people robbed at gunpoint by same offenders in 2-hour span

Chicago police are searching for a group of offenders responsible for robbing at least four people at gunpoint last week.

In each incident, multiple offenders arrived in a vehicle, displayed handguns and demanded the victim's personal property.

After receiving the property from the victims, the offenders fled the scene in the same vehicle, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

1400 block of West George on March 21 at 3:10 a.m.

1700 block of West Grace on March 21 at 3:37 a.m.

400 block of North Hoyne on March 21 at 4:15 a.m.

500 block of South Western on March 21 at 5:10 a.m.

The offenders are described as three African American males between 18 and 30 years old.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at (312) 744-8263.