Chicago crime: Man armed with double-barrel shotgun robbed at least 3 people in 15 minute span

Chicago police are searching fo a man who is robbing people in West Ridge and Rogers Park while armed with a double-barrel shotgun.

In each incident, a man armed with a shotgun approached unsuspecting victims on the street and demanded their property.

In one incident, the man shot a victim.

The crimes occurred at the following locations and times:

7500 block of North Ridge Boulevard on Aug. 20 at 4:45 a.m.

2200 block of West Howard Street on Aug. 20 at 4:50 a.m.

2100 block of West Birchwood Avenue on Aug. 20 at 5 a.m.

The offender is described as an African-American man between the ages of 20 and 35.

He is roughly 5'6" to 5'9" and has a short black beard.

He was wearing a black shirt and black pants, and was armed with a dark-colored double-barrel shotgun.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area 3 Detective Division at (312) 744-8263.