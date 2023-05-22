Chicago crime: Man critically wounded in South Side shooting

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Monday afternoon.

At about 12:06 p.m., a 25-year-old man was in the 6900 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when he was struck throughout the body by gunfire, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. The circumstances of this incident are under investigation.