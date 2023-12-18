Chicago crime: Man, 21, arrested for allegedly hitting woman in the face in the Loop

A man was arrested in the Loop early Sunday after allegedly hitting a woman in the face.

The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of South State Street.

According to police, the offender, identified as a 21-year-old man, allegedly struck a 48-year-old woman in the face with his hands.

The woman refused EMS and charges are currently pending.

No additional information was made available by police.