Chicago crime: Man in critical condition after being shot in chest

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest multiple times in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood Friday night.

Police say about 11:41 p.m. a 28-year-old man was outside in the 5700 block of South Michigan Avenue when he was shot.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center by a friend who heard the shots and found the man on the ground.

The victim is listed in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Police say the suspect ran away from the scene. There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.