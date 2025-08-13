Chicago crime: Man killed in Rogers Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
What we know:
The 32-year-old was outside around 2 a.m. when someone approached him and started shooting in the 1600 block of West Estes Avenue, according to police.
The victim was shot several times in the upper body and was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he later died. He has not yet been identified.
Police said no arrests have been made.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.