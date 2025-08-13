Chicago crime: Man killed in Rogers Park shooting

The Brief A 32-year-old man was fatally shot early Wednesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Police said the victim was hit several times in the upper body around 2 a.m. and later died at St. Francis Hospital. No arrests have been made as Area Three detectives investigate.



A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The 32-year-old was outside around 2 a.m. when someone approached him and started shooting in the 1600 block of West Estes Avenue, according to police.

The victim was shot several times in the upper body and was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he later died. He has not yet been identified.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.