Chicago crime: Man robbed at gunpoint then shot at on Lower Wacker

A man was robbed at gunpoint and then shot at on Lower Wacker in the Loop Saturday morning.

At about 2:40 a.m., a 51-year-old man was in the 300 block of West Lower Wacker when three unknown offenders exited a vehicle with handguns and demanded the man's property, police said.

One of the offenders shot at the victim and then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.