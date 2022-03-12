Chicago crime: Man shot multiple times during argument with woman in Logan Square

A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times during an argument with a woman in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood Saturday morning, police said.

According to Chicago police, the man was shot twice in the torso while arguing with a woman inside a residence in the 3700 block of West Wabansia Avenue, just after 12:30 a.m.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.