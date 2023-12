A 24-year-old man was shot to death in the backyard of a home in Calumet Heights on Chicago's South Side Saturday night.

Police say two male offenders approached the victim in the 8700 block of South Crieger Avenue at 9:40 p.m.

The offenders fired shots at the victim before fleeing on foot.

The victim was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on scene.

No arrests have been reported as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.