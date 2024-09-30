Chicago crime: 3 wounded, 1 critically in Morgan Park shooting

Three people were shot in Morgan Park Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

The victims were in the 11500 block of South Vincennes Avenue around 9:38 a.m. when the shooting occurred.

One of the victims, a man whose age is unknown, was shot in the face. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Two women, a 24-year-old and a 30-year-old, were also taken to Christ Hospital with gunshot wounds to their hands. They were both listed in good condition.

Police said the victims were uncooperative with responding officers.