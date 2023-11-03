Chicago man charged after throwing rocks at several suburban businesses

article

Morton Grove police arrested a man from Chicago after they saw him throw a rock at the front door of a business last month.

Several Morton Grove businesses in the 8000 to 8300 block of Lehigh Avenue reported property damage in the month of October.

Police decided to surveillance the area after eight businesses reported damage.

On Oct. 30, detectives witnessed Jeremaih Bonilla, 19, of Chicago, throw a rock at a government-owned building causing the front glass door to shatter.

Bonilla was arrested on scene. He was later charged with two felony charges of criminal damage to government supported property and for damage to property over $500. He also faces several misdemeanor charges.

Investigators say Bonilla was linked to nine property damage incidents in total.

Bonilla was released from custody ahead of his next court date.