Chicago crime: Pair charged with robbing man at gunpoint on South Side, CPD says
CHICAGO - Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the robbing of a 43-year-old man at gunpoint on the city’s South Side on Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened in the 0-100 block of W. 79th Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Jaden Hollinsworth (left) and Omarion Llyod (right)
What we know:
Jaden Hollinsworth, 20, was charged with armed robbery, felony possession of a weapon, and misdemeanor resisting an officer and obstructing identification.
Omarion Lloyd, 20, was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, aggravated battery of a peace officer, misdemeanor resisting/obstructing a peace officer, and given a citation.
They were arrested on Saturday afternoon shortly after they allegedly robbed a 43-year-old man at gunpoint in the 0-100 block of W. 79th Street.
What's next:
The suspects were expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.