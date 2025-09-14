Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: Pair charged with robbing man at gunpoint on South Side, CPD says

By Alex Ortiz
Published  September 14, 2025 11:11am CDT
The Brief

    • Two 20-year-old were arrested and charged with the robbing a 43-year-old man at gunpoint on the South Side.
    • Jaden Hollinsworth and Omarion Lloyd were both charged with multiple crimes in connection with the incident.

CHICAGO - Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the robbing of a 43-year-old man at gunpoint on the city’s South Side on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 0-100 block of W. 79th Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Jaden Hollinsworth (left) and Omarion Llyod (right)

What we know:

Jaden Hollinsworth, 20, was charged with armed robbery, felony possession of a weapon, and misdemeanor resisting an officer and obstructing identification.

Omarion Lloyd, 20, was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, aggravated battery of a peace officer, misdemeanor resisting/obstructing a peace officer, and given a citation.

They were arrested on Saturday afternoon shortly after they allegedly robbed a 43-year-old man at gunpoint in the 0-100 block of W. 79th Street.

What's next:

The suspects were expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.

