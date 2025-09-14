Chicago crime: Pair charged with robbing man at gunpoint on South Side, CPD says

The Brief Two 20-year-old were arrested and charged with the robbing a 43-year-old man at gunpoint on the South Side. Jaden Hollinsworth and Omarion Lloyd were both charged with multiple crimes in connection with the incident.



Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the robbing of a 43-year-old man at gunpoint on the city’s South Side on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 0-100 block of W. 79th Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Jaden Hollinsworth (left) and Omarion Llyod (right)

What we know:

Jaden Hollinsworth, 20, was charged with armed robbery, felony possession of a weapon, and misdemeanor resisting an officer and obstructing identification.

Omarion Lloyd, 20, was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, aggravated battery of a peace officer, misdemeanor resisting/obstructing a peace officer, and given a citation.

They were arrested on Saturday afternoon shortly after they allegedly robbed a 43-year-old man at gunpoint in the 0-100 block of W. 79th Street.

What's next:

The suspects were expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.