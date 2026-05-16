Chicago crime: Suspect stabbed, seriously hurt victim in the Loop, CPD says

A 36-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 26-year-old victim in the Loop on Thursday.

What we know:

Alejandro Tellez, of Schaumburg, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery in connection with the alleged stabbing, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Alejandro Tellez (Chicago Police Department)

Police said Tellez was arrested around 9:20 p.m. in the 100 block of N. La Salle Street in the Loop moments after the alleged stabbing in the 100 block of N. State Street.

The victim was outside when a group of people approached him and started an argument, police said in an initial report. The suspect was in the group, pulled out a sharp object and allegedly stabbed the victim in the back.

Tellez was quickly taken into custody and charged.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

What's next:

He is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.