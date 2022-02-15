Chicago crime: Teen boy charged in Lake View carjacking

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a 46-year-old man in Lake View in December.

The teen is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

The juvenile was arrested on Tuesday at about 10:29 a.m.

Chicago police identified the teen as the suspect who took a 2013 Black Ford Focus at gunpoint from a 46-year-old man in the 1000 block of West Addison Street on Dec. 7, 2021.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

The juvenile was taken into custody and charged accordingly.