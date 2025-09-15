Expand / Collapse search

Teen found shot in head on Far South Side, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  September 15, 2025 6:18am CDT
East Side
    • A teenage boy was found with a gunshot wound to the head early Monday in the East Side neighborhood.
    • Police say the teen, believed to be 17 or 18, was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
    • No arrests have been made as Area Two detectives investigate.

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was critically injured after being found with a gunshot wound to the head early Monday on Chicago’s Far South Side.

What we know:

Police said officers responded around 2:58 a.m. to the 10600 block of South Avenue M in the East Side neighborhood after a call of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a boy believed to be between 17 and 18 years old unresponsive on the ground. He had been shot in the head.

A witness told police they heard a loud noise before seeing the teen lying on the ground. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Details on what may have led to the shooting are unknown, and it is unclear at this point if the boy was targeted.

What's next:

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

