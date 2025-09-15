Teen found shot in head on Far South Side, police say

The Brief A teenage boy was found with a gunshot wound to the head early Monday in the East Side neighborhood. Police say the teen, believed to be 17 or 18, was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made as Area Two detectives investigate.



A teenage boy was critically injured after being found with a gunshot wound to the head early Monday on Chicago’s Far South Side.

What we know:

Police said officers responded around 2:58 a.m. to the 10600 block of South Avenue M in the East Side neighborhood after a call of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a boy believed to be between 17 and 18 years old unresponsive on the ground. He had been shot in the head.

A witness told police they heard a loud noise before seeing the teen lying on the ground. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Details on what may have led to the shooting are unknown, and it is unclear at this point if the boy was targeted.

What's next:

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.