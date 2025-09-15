Teen found shot in head on Far South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was critically injured after being found with a gunshot wound to the head early Monday on Chicago’s Far South Side.
What we know:
Police said officers responded around 2:58 a.m. to the 10600 block of South Avenue M in the East Side neighborhood after a call of a person shot.
When they arrived, they found a boy believed to be between 17 and 18 years old unresponsive on the ground. He had been shot in the head.
A witness told police they heard a loud noise before seeing the teen lying on the ground. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
Details on what may have led to the shooting are unknown, and it is unclear at this point if the boy was targeted.
What's next:
No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.