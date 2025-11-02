Chicago crime: Suspect took drugs from North Side pharmacies, CPD says

The Brief Police are warning of several pharmacies being robbed on Chicago's North Side over the past month. CPD released a photo of the suspected thief. The robberies mostly happened in the Rogers Park, Edgewater, and Lake View East neighborhoods.



Police are warning of drugs being stolen from several pharmacies on Chicago’s North Side over the past month.

What we know:

In each incident, the suspect entered the business, jumped over the counter in the pharmacy, and took "several bottles of narcotics," according to the Chicago Police Department.

The suspects then fled the scene on a black electric scooter.

Police described the suspect as a male who was wearing black and white shoes, and, in some cases, wore an orange zip-up sweatshirt. They also wore camouflaged pants.

CPD provided a photo of the suspect.

Police also detailed the times and locations of seven incidents:

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incidents is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com and use reference #P25-3-047.