Chicago crime: Suspect took drugs from North Side pharmacies, CPD says
CHICAGO - Police are warning of drugs being stolen from several pharmacies on Chicago’s North Side over the past month.
What we know:
In each incident, the suspect entered the business, jumped over the counter in the pharmacy, and took "several bottles of narcotics," according to the Chicago Police Department.
The suspects then fled the scene on a black electric scooter.
Police described the suspect as a male who was wearing black and white shoes, and, in some cases, wore an orange zip-up sweatshirt. They also wore camouflaged pants.
CPD provided a photo of the suspect.
Police also detailed the times and locations of seven incidents:
- 1200 Block of W. Devon Ave. on Oct. 1 at 1:30 p.m. in Rogers Park
- 6500 Block of N. Sheridan Rd. on Oct. 1 at 1:53 p.m. in Rogers Park
- 5300 Block of N. Broadway on Oct. 1 at 2:00 p.m. in Edgewater
- 3000 Block of N. Broadway on Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m. in Lake View East
- 1500 Block of W. Devon Ave. on Oct. 22 at 9:47 a.m. in Rogers Park
- 5600 Block of N Ridge Ave. on Oct. 22 at 10:20 a.m. in Edgewater
- 1500 Block of W. Devon Ave on Oct. 24 at 1:22 p.m. in Rogers Park
Anyone with information about the suspect or the incidents is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com and use reference #P25-3-047.