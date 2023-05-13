Chicago police search for 3 suspects in armed robbery on CTA Blue Line

article

Chicago police are looking for two men and a woman believed to be connected to an armed robbery on the CTA Blue Line.

The incident occurred on April 30 around 10:05 p.m. at the Blue Line station in the 200 block of South Dearborn Street.

The victim was seated on a bench on the platform when the three individuals approached them and pulled a handgun.

They demanded the victim's property using force, police say.

The suspects are approximately 18-20 years old and are all Black.

If anyone has any information about this incident they can contact the Mass Transit Section of the Chicago Police Department at (312) 745-4706.