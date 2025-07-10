Chicago's CTA to offer free rides for students—again—on first day of school

The Brief Chicago-area K-12 students will ride free on CTA buses and trains Aug. 18. The program, in partnership with Butcher Boy Cooking Oils, is now in its fifth year. More than 1.35 million free rides have been provided since the program began in 2011.



Chicago-area students heading back to class next month can ride CTA buses and trains for free on their first day of school.

What we know:

The Chicago Transit Board approved continuing the First Day, Free Rides program for the 2025 and 2026 school years during its monthly meeting Wednesday.

This year, free rides will be offered Monday, Aug. 18, for K-12 students at public and private schools, along with an accompanying adult.

The program is a partnership between CTA and Butcher Boy Cooking Oils, marking its fifth year working together to support the first day back.

"We recognize the value in students having an affordable and convenient ride to school on their first day back and how it can lead to a great school year," said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen.

By the numbers:

More than 1.35 million free rides have been provided since the program began in 2011. Last year alone, 50,000 free rides were given.

Good to know:

Students can continue to use reduced fares of 75 cents on school days between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. during the academic year.

Outside those hours, elementary students ages 7-11 pay reduced fares of $1.10 for a bus and $1.25 for a train, while students ages 12 and older pay the full fare of $2.25 on buses and $2.50 on trains.

Children ages 6 and younger ride free with a fare-paying customer.

For more details, students and parents can visit www.transitchicago.com/students.