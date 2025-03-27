Chicago's CTA, Metra, and Pace face severe reductions amid budget crisis

The Brief The RTA faces a $771 million budget shortfall, threatening CTA, Metra, and Pace service. Officials warn that without state funding, transit service could be slashed by up to 40%. The Illinois General Assembly has until late May to approve additional funding.



Regional transit officials are warning that massive service cuts could hit Chicago’s public transportation system next year unless the state steps in with additional funding.

The Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) discussed the looming crisis at its board meeting Thursday, urging lawmakers to invest $1.5 billion to keep trains and buses running at current levels.

What we know:

Without new funding, the RTA faces a $771 million budget shortfall.

Officials say closing the gap through fare hikes or minor adjustments alone is not feasible. Instead, service reductions of up to 40% across CTA, Metra, and Pace could be necessary.

"Closing a gap of this magnitude is not possible by making small adjustments to service or raising fares," said RTA Executive Director Leanne Redden. "A cut of this scale would be devastating for riders."

If the cuts go through, one in five Chicagoans could lose access to public transit, significantly impacting daily commutes and essential travel.

What's next:

The Illinois General Assembly has until late May to approve additional funding to prevent these cuts.

If no action is taken, transit officials will be forced to consider drastic reductions in service, which could take effect as early as next year.

