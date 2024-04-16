Chicago Border Patrol agents intercept more than 1,000 lbs of powder used to make drugs from China

A shipment from China containing more than 1,000 pounds of unidentified powder was seized by Chicago U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) last week.

CBP officers and Narcotic Detection K9 Aldo intercepted 26 boxes of unknown powders from Shenzhen, China headed for Wood Dale.

Officials say there were two types of powder in the shipment. The first powder was identified as BMK methyl Glycidate, a precursor in the synthesis for P2P methamphetamine, according to CBP. Agents recovered 1,117 pounds of BMK methyl Glycidate.

The other powder was Benzocaine, a cutting agent for cocaine. Agents recovered 225 of the cutting agent.

"Transnational criminals exploit dependencies and addictions to sell their illicit goods. Our officers are trained to identify shipments that contain these potentially dangerous substances and will continue to work to keep private citizens and their families safe," said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director of Field Operations at the Chicago Field Office.

The shipment was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and is pending investigation.