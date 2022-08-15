Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side

article

Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood.

A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.

The Camry fled the scene, traveling southbound on Pulaski Road with visible damage on the right front side of the vehicle, including extensive damage to the passenger side of the windshield, police said.

The man was run over by a second vehicle being driven by a 20-year-old man. He stayed at the scene as police and emergency personnel responded.

The 58-year-old was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man was not on the crosswalk when he was struck.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.