Chicago deadly shooting: Murder charge filed against Cicero man

article

A Cicero man was charged in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Grand Crossing shooting

The backstory:

Bobby Thornton, 35, allegedly shot a 35-year-old woman in the arm around 6 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Ingleside Avenue. She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she later died.

Police said a gun was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

Thornton was arrested roughly 20 minutes after the shooting. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

What's next:

Thornton has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

No further information was provided.