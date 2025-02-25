Chicago deadly shooting: Murder charge filed against Cicero man
CHICAGO - A Cicero man was charged in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
The backstory:
Bobby Thornton, 35, allegedly shot a 35-year-old woman in the arm around 6 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Ingleside Avenue. She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she later died.
Police said a gun was recovered at the scene of the shooting.
Thornton was arrested roughly 20 minutes after the shooting. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.
What's next:
Thornton has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.