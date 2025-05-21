Chicago deadly stabbing: Man charged in attack on Near West Side

article

The Brief A 35-year-old man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing Monday morning on Chicago's Near West Side. Christian Gardner allegedly stabbed a 64-year-old man during an argument in an alley on West Gladys Avenue. The victim died at the hospital, and Gardner was arrested a few hours later; he faces two charges and has a detention hearing Wednesday.



A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection with a stabbing Monday on the Near West Side.

The stabbing happened around d 7:47 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to police.

The backstory:

Christian Gardner, 35, was allegedly arguing with a 64-year-old man in the alley when he pulled out a knife and stabbed him several times, police said.

The 64-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released his identity.

Gardner was arrested roughly three hours after the stabbing in the first block of South Western Avenue. He was charged with first-degree murder and murder - strong probability death/injury.

What's next:

Gardner has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

No additional information was provided.