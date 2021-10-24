Chicago Department of Health offering COVID-19 booster vaccine shots starting Monday

The Chicago Department of Public Health is offering COVID-19 booster shots starting Monday, Oct. 25.

Pfizer and J&J shots will be offered.

The following groups are eligible to get a third "booster" shot of any vaccine if their last Moderna or Pfizer shot was more than six months ago:

65-years-old and older

Ages 18 and up who live in long-term care

Ages 18 and up who have underlying medical conditions

Ages 18 and up who work or live in high-risk settings

If you got the J&J shot, you only have to wait two months after your original vaccine.

As of October 20, approximately 93,000 booster doses have been administered in Chicago.

