Chicago Department of Health offering COVID-19 booster vaccine shots starting Monday
CHICAGO - The Chicago Department of Public Health is offering COVID-19 booster shots starting Monday, Oct. 25.
Pfizer and J&J shots will be offered.
The following groups are eligible to get a third "booster" shot of any vaccine if their last Moderna or Pfizer shot was more than six months ago:
- 65-years-old and older
- Ages 18 and up who live in long-term care
- Ages 18 and up who have underlying medical conditions
- Ages 18 and up who work or live in high-risk settings
If you got the J&J shot, you only have to wait two months after your original vaccine.
As of October 20, approximately 93,000 booster doses have been administered in Chicago.
