Chicago deploys nearly 300 salt spreaders to combat winter storm

As the winter storm approaches Chicago, crews are gearing up to take care of the city's streets.

The Chicago Department of Street and Sanitation will deploy 287 salt spreaders in response to the winter weather system.

The snow fleet will focus on the snow and ice along Chicago’s arterial routes and DuSable Lake Shore Drive to ensure they are safe and passable for emergency vehicles, public transportation and other travelers.

Residents are strongly urged to take precautions while traveling during the evening commute, DSS said in a release Thursday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Crews will be working Thursday evening into Friday in an effort to keep the streets clear. DSS staff will continue to monitor the weather and ground conditions and adjust resources as needed.

The department has over 400,000 tons of salt stationed at salt piles throughout the city.