Chicago detectives, FBI agents honored for breakthrough in 2021 murder case

Murder charges were recently filed in connection with the 2021 murder of a 19-year-old Illinois Army National Guard member.

On Thursday, the officers that worked that case were honored.

Three detectives and three FBI agents were named the Chicago Police Memorial's August Officers of the Month.

Chrys Carvajal was gunned down after leaving a party in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood in 2021.

Soon after the murder, police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Matos. But, the state's attorney's office determined there was insufficient evidence to file charges.

"The detectives were confident in their investigation, and they were unwilling to accept that an individual identified in this heinous murder was walking free among us," said Director of Operations for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, Maureen Biggane.

The police memorial said detectives partnered with the FBI and a street gang task force to have federal racketeering and gun charges filed against Matos and another man, 40-year-old Gary Roberson.

Roberson was arrested in May and Matos remains on the run.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for his arrest and conviction.

