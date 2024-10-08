Chicago director premieres locally filmed movie 'All Happy Families'

Not only was the new family dramedy "All Happy Families" filmed in Chicago, the movie was co-written and directed by buzzed-about local filmmaker Haroula Rose.

The writer/director was on hand at the Music Box Theatre for the Chicago premiere of her new movie. Rose sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to look back on everything she’s learned since she kicked off her filmmaking career with her award-winning debut "Once Upon a River."

"I think you get the best performances when people feel really heard," Rose said. "A lot of times, when you cast something and you let people do their thing, I find that I’m always happy with the result and have a lot of material to edit."

Rose first appeared on Good Day Chicago back in September 2020 to discuss "Once Upon A River," which tells the story of a young woman who goes on a journey to come to grips with her past.

"All Happy Families" is available to stream at home starting Oct. 18.