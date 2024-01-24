Chicago doctor weighs in on kids consuming energy drinks

A review of a study from eight years ago found that energy drinks can have a negative impact on children.

The research also found that boys consume more energy drinks than girls.

The first study was done in 2016, but researchers wanted to see what's changed in the last eight years. They found that energy drinks are associated with an increased risk of mental health issues among children and young people, including anxiety, stress, depression and suicidal thoughts.

Researchers found energy drink consumption was more common among boys than girls and was also associated with increased risky behaviors such as substance use, violence and unsafe sex.

It also links consumption of the drinks with an increased risk of poor academic performance, sleep problems and unhealthy dietary habits.

A local child psychiatrist says the research points to the inevitable, that children shouldn't consume energy drinks.

Experts believe the research highlights the need for regulatory action restricting the sale and marketing of energy drinks to children.