Chicago doctors use breast implants to perform successful double-lung transplant

A monumental surgery at Northwestern Medicine saved a man's life after years of smoking.

Doctors performed a successful double-lung transplant while using breast implants to help keep the patient alive.

David 'Davey' Bauer, 34, needed the transplant when he started to experience shortness of breath and developed the flu and a lung infection back in April.

During the surgery, doctors placed the implants inside his chest to keep his heart in place while an artificial lung helped him breath.

Once a donor was found, they performed another surgery.

Doctors released Bauer in September.