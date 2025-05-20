Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson calls DOJ probe a 'divisive tactic'

The Brief The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s hiring practices violated federal civil rights laws. The probe follows a speech in which Johnson highlighted the appointment of Black leaders to key city roles. In response, Johnson called the investigation a "divisive tactic" and defended his administration’s commitment to diversity.



Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke to the media Tuesday morning, one day after the U.S. Department of Justice announced an investigation into the city for possible race-based hiring practices.

The DOJ is investigating whether Johnson’s hiring practices violated federal civil rights law. The probe follows a speech where he emphasized appointing Black leaders to key positions in his administration.

What they're saying:

During a Q&A session after touting the city's youth contributions, Johnson condemned the Justice Department's investigation as a "divisive tactic."

"What's clear is that not only does the Trump administration not respect the rule of law or what's sensible about our society, you would be hard-pressed to find qualified individuals who are in his administration. As my administration reflects the country, reflects the city, his administration reflects the country club," Johnson said.

Johnson doubled down on his commitment to maintain diversity in city government.

"It's clear that [the Trump administration] does not respect the rule of law. It's also clear that this administration is more interested in creating division within our country while we are being inclusive, proud of the fact that we have individuals that have legal backgrounds, operational backgrounds, education backgrounds."

DOJ launches probe into Chicago hiring practices

The backstory:

The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division announced the investigation in a letter on Monday, citing potential violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employment discrimination based on race.

The decision to investigate stems from remarks Johnson made at the Apostolic Church of God in Woodlawn, where he highlighted the number of Black leaders he has appointed to senior roles in his administration.

In his speech, the mayor listed key officials, pointing out their race and titles, including deputy mayors, the budget director, and the city’s chief operations officer. He said he was "laying out" these positions to "ensure that our people get a chance to grow their business," according to the DOJ.

The Justice Department said it had reasonable cause to believe a pattern or practice of discrimination may be occurring. The investigation will look into whether similar decisions are being made at other levels of city government.

Chicago Teachers Union reacts

Other Voices:

Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates released a statement on the DOJ probe on Tuesday, which read in part:

"The president who sees no problem allegedly assaulting women or publicly accepting bribes is using the division of government meant to protect our civil rights to police Black public servants instead.

The families Black Chicagoans come from didn't flee the Jim Crow South to have a White House reinstate it in 2025 nationwide.

People of our city no matter their race should be proud of the progress this administration has made in crafting a representative government instead of one built on patronage or corporate influence."

What's next:

Federal officials have requested a meeting with the mayor’s office to outline the investigation and identify what documents and information will be reviewed.