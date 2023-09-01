Chicago activists launch free hotline for those in danger of domestic violence

Ahead of the busy holiday weekend, Chicago community leaders want to make sure everyone is safe.

The anti-crime organization Violence Interrupters has set up a toll-free hotline for anyone potentially in danger of domestic violence: 1-888-568-7377.

The president of the nonprofit Tio Hadiman said their goal is to make sure they stop violence and death before they happen.

"We're here today to promote peace during the Labor Day weekend holiday," Hardiman said. "It's very important to promote peace. What Violence Interruptors has done is we've established a 1-888 number for people that are involved in conflicts that they would like for us to mediate the conflict in order to save a the life on the front end. They can call this number here."

The organization said they will respond to calls, connect victims with safety networks and help anyway they can.