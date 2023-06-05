Chicago donation drive underway to aid asylum seekers

A donation drive is taking place to help migrants arriving in Chicago.

This month, more than 300 people moved into Wright College's gymnasium and atrium, after it was turned into a temporary shelter. Those families will remain on campus until August 1st.

The Irish American Heritage Center is accepting donations until 7 p.m. Monday night at 4626 North Knox Avenue. Donated items will be taken to Wright College and to families housed at the 16th and 17th police district stations.

Items most in need are medical supplies, personal hygiene products, educational materials, clothing, food, and water.

Since August, Chicago has received nearly 9,000 asylum seekers.

Last week, the city approved a $51 million housing plan using city taxpayer funds and is now looking to state and federal leaders for more funding.