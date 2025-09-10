Chicago drive-by shooting leaves 31-year-old dead

The Brief A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday in Grand Crossing. Police said he was on the sidewalk when someone in a white car fired and fled. He later died at the University of Chicago Hospital; no arrests have been made.



A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

What we know:

The 31-year-old was on the sidewalk just before 8 p.m. when someone in a white car pulled up and started shooting in the 7400 block of South Kimbark Avenue, according to police.

The victim was shot once in the head and the vehicle fled northbound on Kimbark Avenue.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he later died. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.