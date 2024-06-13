Man charged in deadly East Side shooting

article

A Chicago man was charged with murder Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting last year in the East Side neighborhood.

Dino Venegas, 32, allegedly shot and killed a 43-year-old around 4 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2023, in the 10300 block of South Avenue H, according to police.

He was arrested Tuesday blocks away from where the shooting took place. Venegas was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Venegas has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

No further information was provided.