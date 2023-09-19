Man, 43, found fatally shot in East Side neighborhood

A man was found shot to death Tuesday morning in Chicago's East Side neighborhood.

Police discovered the 43-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body around 4 a.m. in the 10300 block of South Avenue H, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene and his identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

There is no one in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.