Chicago’s 2024 general election turnout down from previous years, final results show

The Brief The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners finalized the results of the 2024 general election. A little over 1 million ballots were cast, about a 67% turnout rate. That turnout rate is below the rate the city saw in the previous three presidential elections.



A little over 1 million ballots were cast in the election, according to the official results from the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. The citywide turnout was 67.9% among active registered voters, a decrease from recent election cycles.

Of those votes, about 45% of them were cast on Election Day, Nov. 5, about 32.5% were cast via early in-person voting, and nearly 22.5% were cast via mail-in ballots.

The turnout rate was below what the city saw in the three most recent presidential election cycles.

During the 2020 election, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and as the state allowed for easier mail-in voting, about 73.2% of voters turned out. About 40% voted by mail.

In the 2016 election, a little over 71% of eligible voters cast a ballot.

For the 2012 election, about 75.4% of voters turned out.

The city’s election board said it will release a further breakdown of vote totals by age and gender "in the near future."