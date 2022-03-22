Chicago elementary school brings back mask requirement after uptick in COVID cases

A spike in COVID-19 cases at Coonley Elementary School in the North Center neighborhood means masks are required, but only in six affected classrooms.

Parents were informed about the potential for exposure on Monday.

Chicago Public Schools officials confirmed there are 13 cases of COVID-19 at Coonley. The school has had 40 cases in the month of March.

Coonley has a high vaccination rate with 91 percent of students having received at least one dose. Eighty-nine percent are fully vaccinated.

The school has 870 students and the on-site voluntary testing has been increased.

The Chicago Teachers Union had concerns that COVID transmission would increase after CPS went mask optional.