Chicago embraces warm stretch of days ahead of gradual cooldown

CHICAGO - The record highs for the next three days are as follows: 78,75,74. They look to be unchallenged but it sure will be warm by early-November standards.  

Highs today through Friday should be in the low 70s. There will be plenty of sun today and tomorrow with appreciable changes in our sky on Friday as a storm system approaches.  

It now appears showers could occur at some point Friday with the main action on Saturday as a "cold" front swings through.  It won’t be cold behind it though, just not as unseasonably warm. 

Sunday looks terrific with mid 60s and warmer-than-normal temps continuing through at least mid-week.