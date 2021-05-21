Chicago emergency responders brace for what could be a wild summer on Lake Michigan

Chicago’s emergency responders are bracing for what could be a wild summer on Lake Michigan.

With warm weather finally here, thousands are heading to the beaches and boats this weekend.

After a year in which the lakefront was closed because of the pandemic, emergency responders are preparing for a party.

"I expect a lot of craziness. People have been cooped up for too long. They want to get out and enjoy the weather, just get back to living a normal life. So yeah, we’re expecting a lot of turnout on the beaches and boats," said Jason Lach from the CFD Marine Unit.

Body of woman pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier

On Friday, Police and Fire Marine Units staged rescues on the shoreline and on the open water.

Chicago police showed off some of their rescue hardware, one of several boats patrolling 80 square miles of Lake Michigan as well as the Chicago River.

"On a calm day like this, we can get up to Evanston or down to the South Side, depending which way the wind is, in 20 or 25 minutes," said Dave Salzman of the CPD Marine Unit

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Chicago’s beaches officially open next Friday. Lifeguards will be at their post for the first time at that time.

You will still need to bring your mask.

"We have signage everywhere, and we are requesting if you’re not in the water, have a mask on. Let’s do the right thing, make sure everyone is safe. We’re asking for people to stay at least six feet apart," said Alonzo Williams from the Chicago Park District.

Advertisement

As a reminder, the water is still cold this time of year – chilly enough to render a swimmer unconscious in 15 minutes.