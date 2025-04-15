Chicago city employee left gun in city building bathroom, watchdog says

The Brief A now former City of Chicago employee left their personal gun inside a city building bathroom during the first quarter of this year, according to a watchdog report. The employee retired during an Office of Inspector General investigation and is not permitted to be rehired by the city. This was the second report of a city employee leaving a gun in a government bathroom in recent weeks.



A Chicago city employee carried their personal gun into a city building and left it unattended in a bathroom earlier this year, according to the latest report from the city’s Office of Inspector General.

What we know:

The Department of Streets and Sanitation truck driver, who has since retired, illegally carried their personal gun into a city building, the city watchdog agency said.

The violation was discovered when the employee left their gun in a bathroom inside the building where it was found by another employee.

The city inspector general opened an investigation into the incident. During the investigation, the employee retired, according to the OIG report.

The inspector general’s office said it would have recommended that the employee be disciplined. Since the person retired, the OIG recommended they be placed on a list of people ineligible to be rehired by the city.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation did refer the person for placement on the "ineligible for rehire" list.

What we don't know:

The OIG report did not specify when exactly the incident happened, other than saying it happened between Jan. 1 and March 31 of this year.

The report also did not specify which building the gun was left in.

Dig deeper:

This wasn’t the only incident with a gun found in a government building reported recently.

Last month, a Chicago police officer’s gun was found unattended inside a county courthouse bathroom, which sparked an internal investigation.

Cook County deputies learned about and found the gun inside a women's bathroom on the sixth floor of the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 13.