Boy, 7, wounded in shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway

A shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Sunday morning left a 7-year-old boy wounded, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said the boy was in a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 94 near 73rd Street at 2:40 a.m. when someone in another car began shooting.

The driver of the car that was shot at pulled over at 22nd and Michigan Streets to call for help.

Police said the boy was transported to an area hospital with injuries. His condition was not released.

The northbound lanes of I-94 were closed at 71st Street for an investigation. The lanes were reopened by 4:53 a.m.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.