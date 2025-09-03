Logan Square residents warned about Facebook Marketplace robberies

The Brief Chicago police are warning Logan Square residents after five robberies linked to Facebook Marketplace meetups in the past month. Suspects arranged to meet victims, then either displayed a handgun or used force to steal items. The robberies happened on North Kedzie and North Sawyer avenues, and detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Chicago police are warning Logan Square residents about a string of robberies tied to Facebook Marketplace meetups.

Logan Square robberies

What we know:

Police said two suspects arranged to meet victims under the guise of buying items. Once at the agreed location, they either point a Glock handgun at the victims or physically push them before running off with the merchandise.

Five robberies were reported across two blocks in a roughly month-long period. They happened in either the 2000 block of North Kedzie or the 2000 block of North Sawyer.

Kedzie Avenue

At 10:25 p.m. on July 18

At 9:20 a.m. on July 24

At 8:15 a.m. on July 29

Sawyer Avenue

At 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 6

At 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 22

The suspects were described as two Black men between 18 and 25 years old. One has braids and the other has short hair. They are between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet tall, weighing between 145-185 pounds, according to police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on these burglaries is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com using reference numbers JJ339753, JJ346823, JJ353241, JJ364484, JJ385664.