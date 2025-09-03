Logan Square residents warned about Facebook Marketplace robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Logan Square residents about a string of robberies tied to Facebook Marketplace meetups.
Logan Square robberies
What we know:
Police said two suspects arranged to meet victims under the guise of buying items. Once at the agreed location, they either point a Glock handgun at the victims or physically push them before running off with the merchandise.
Five robberies were reported across two blocks in a roughly month-long period. They happened in either the 2000 block of North Kedzie or the 2000 block of North Sawyer.
Kedzie Avenue
- At 10:25 p.m. on July 18
- At 9:20 a.m. on July 24
- At 8:15 a.m. on July 29
Sawyer Avenue
- At 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 6
- At 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 22
The suspects were described as two Black men between 18 and 25 years old. One has braids and the other has short hair. They are between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet tall, weighing between 145-185 pounds, according to police.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on these burglaries is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com using reference numbers JJ339753, JJ346823, JJ353241, JJ364484, JJ385664.
The Source: The information in this report came from a community alert issued by the Chicago Police Department.