Logan Square residents warned about Facebook Marketplace robberies

By Will Hager
Published  September 3, 2025 8:11am CDT
Logan Square
The Brief

    • Chicago police are warning Logan Square residents after five robberies linked to Facebook Marketplace meetups in the past month.
    • Suspects arranged to meet victims, then either displayed a handgun or used force to steal items.
    • The robberies happened on North Kedzie and North Sawyer avenues, and detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Logan Square residents about a string of robberies tied to Facebook Marketplace meetups.

What we know:

Police said two suspects arranged to meet victims under the guise of buying items. Once at the agreed location, they either point a Glock handgun at the victims or physically push them before running off with the merchandise.

Five robberies were reported across two blocks in a roughly month-long period. They happened in either the 2000 block of North Kedzie or the 2000 block of North Sawyer.

  • At 10:25 p.m. on July 18
  • At 9:20 a.m. on July 24
  • At 8:15 a.m. on July 29

Sawyer Avenue

  • At 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 6
  • At 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 22

The suspects were described as two Black men between 18 and 25 years old. One has braids and the other has short hair. They are between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet tall, weighing between 145-185 pounds, according to police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on these burglaries is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com using reference numbers JJ339753, JJ346823, JJ353241, JJ364484, JJ385664.

The Source: The information in this report came from a community alert issued by the Chicago Police Department.

