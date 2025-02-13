Chicago CBP officers find more than 161,000 fake stamps at mail facility

The Brief CBP officers seized over 161,000 counterfeit U.S. postage stamps at the Chicago International Mail Branch last weekend. The fake stamps, shipped from China, would have been worth more than $118,000 if real. Officials warn that counterfeiters are improving their techniques, making it harder for consumers to spot fake stamps.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized eight shipments of more than 161,000 counterfeit U.S. postage stamps at the Chicago International Mail Branch last weekend.

The backstory:

Officers intercepted parcels from China containing fake stamps that, if real, would have been worth more than $118,000. The stamps were flagged as counterfeit due to their low invoice value, unusual shipping routes and attempts to hide them.

Genuine postage stamps are produced by the U.S. Bureau of Engraving & Printing, but officials warn that counterfeiters are getting better.

While the seized stamps had poor print quality, the fakes are improving, making it harder for the average consumer to spot the difference.

What they're saying:

LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director of Field Operations in Chicago, emphasized that counterfeit stamps have a negative impact on the economy.

"Counterfeiters only care about making a profit. They don’t care about the effect that fake postage has on your ability to send important mail and overall impacts the U.S. economy. Our officers and specialists are some of the most highly trained in the nation, and their level of expertise is evident with these seizures. CBP officers were able to identify these very realistic counterfeits and stop them from reaching their destinations."

Big picture view:

CBP officers have been seeing more counterfeit U.S. postage stamps lately, especially during the holiday season when people are mailing gifts and cards.

CBP said it conducts inspection operations on arriving and departing international flights.

During these inspections, officers intercept narcotics, weapons, currency, prohibited products, counterfeit good and other illicit items at 328 international ports of entry.