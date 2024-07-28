2 killed, 1 critically injured in hit-and-run crash on Chicago's West Side

Two people were killed and another was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in East Garfield Park early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said a white Dodge SUV struck a Buick sedan in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue around 4:30 a.m. after running a stop sign.

The SUV was believed to be speeding through an intersection.

A 47-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene. A 34-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The third victim, a 32-year-old woman, was listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

According to police, the SUV fled northbound on Kedzie Avenue and no one is in custody.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the incident.