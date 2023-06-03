Man fatally shot in North Lawndale apartment: Chicago police

A man was shot to death inside a North Lawndale apartment early Saturday morning.

Police say the victim, age 32, was in an apartment in the 1200 block of South Springfield Avenue just after 4 a.m. when he was shot by a known offender.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been reported. Area detective are investigating the shooting.