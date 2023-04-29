Group of gunmen fatally shoot man on West Side in broad daylight: police

A 32-year-old man was shot to death in Austin on Chicago's West Side Saturday afternoon.

Police say a group of four people got out of a gray sedan in the 5200 block of West Adams Street just after 12 p.m. and fired shots at the victim.

The victim was struck multiple times throughout the body and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four Detectives are investigating the shooting.