Chicago felon held suburban AT&T employee at gunpoint in attempted armed robbery, police say

The Brief A Chicago man is accused of trying to rob a New Lenox AT&T store at gunpoint. Police say the suspect hit an employee on the head after the safe couldn’t be opened. The man faces multiple felony charges, and the investigation into a second suspect continues.



A Chicago man is facing felony charges after police said he tried to rob a suburban phone store at gunpoint earlier this week.

What we know:

Police said the attempted robbery happened around 5:37 p.m. Monday at the AT&T store at 701 E. Lincoln Highway.

Two men wearing masks, gloves and construction clothing entered the business with a handgun and forced an employee into a back room to open the store's safe.

When the safe didn’t open right away because of security features, police said the gunmen became impatient and left, but not before striking the employee in the head with the gun, causing minor injuries.

Detectives later obtained video of the suspects' vehicle and identified the registered owner. The car was found outside a home in Chicago, where police said they witnessed 27-year-old Virgil Holland—a convicted felon—exit the residence and approach the vehicle.

Virgil Holland | NLPD

Investigators said he was wearing matching pants and boots that one of the suspects had on in store security video. They also found footage of Holland buying white latex gloves that a suspect was wearing hours before the attempted robbery.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Holland on Thursday.

What's next:

Holland has been charged with attempted armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated unlawful restraint, and aggravated battery.

He was booked into the Will County Adult Detention Facility and is awaiting a pre-trial detention hearing.

Police said the investigation into the second suspect is ongoing.